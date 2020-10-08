Fallen trees and flooded streets in Acanceh, Yucatan

Acanceh, Yucatan (October 7, 2020). – Hurricane Delta passed without causing major damage to the municipality of Acanceh.
Fallen trees, flooded streets, and families taken in temporary shelters were the main damages in the municipality.
Civil protection personnel, municipal police, and municipal administration, as well as the CFE, were always aware of the citizens, patrolling the municipality and clearing the roads blocked by trees that succumbed to the rains and the soft soil.
The families that were in the shelters received care and food was provided.
Local businesses opened and long lines could be observed mainly in bakeries, tortillerías, and supermarkets that served consumers following the preventive indications of COVID-19.
