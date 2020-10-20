Experts say Hurricane Season could extend until 2021

On Monday, October 19th, the twenty-seventh tropical cyclone of the season was formed in the Atlantic Ocean, it is number 26 with a name this year. 2020 is only one more storm away from the 2005 record. And now experts say is very likely that the season could last until 2021.

With the formation of the tropical storm Epsilon over the Atlantic, we reach 26 named tropical systems for a total of 26 cyclones. Just one storm away from the 2005 record of 27 named tropical systems.

Also in 2005, the formation of cyclones in the Atlantic lasted until the first days of January 2006 when it finally arrived. to an end with Tropical Storm Zeta.

The Yucatan Peninsula is not safe from the impact of more tropical cyclones, especially since these systems could form in the Atlantic even after November 30th.

The main factor contributing to the rapid and abundant formation of tropical cyclones in the Atlantic is how warm the ocean waters are, which releases large amounts of heat that condensates and becomes the main food for tropical cyclones.

Currently, the temperature in the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico fluctuates between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, and when the water temperature surpasses 27 degrees Celsius, the essential conditions for the formation of weather phenomena is given.

Another important factor is the arrival of the “La Niña” phenomenon, which contributes to a decrease in atmospheric patterns that generate shear at higher levels of the troposphere.

In this way, areas of instability with the potential for cyclonic development can evolve freely without strong winds at height disrupting their structure.

Predictions indicate that “La Niña” will intensify even more in the coming months.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







