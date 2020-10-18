“Entrepreneur Fest” is launched in the Riviera Maya

This initiative will bring together several companies created by young people during the pandemic

Next Thursday, October 22 from 6:00 p.m. the Entrepreneur Fest #HECHOENRIVIERAMAYA will take place, at the Mvngata Beach Club & Rooftop in Playa del Carmen. This event for young entrepreneurs aims to promote the economic reactivation of Quintana Roo.

Something that identifies this event is that all the participating companies are businesses started during the confinement period, Lenin Amaro Betancourt, president of the Riviera Maya Business Coordinating Council (CCERM), announced at the presentation conference.

“It is our commitment, as a business sector, to promote and diversify our economy and what better, in this case, are young entrepreneurs, who in the face of adversity turned obstacles into opportunities and created companies in the midst of the pandemic,” he said.

Entrepreneur Fest #HECHOENRIVIERAMAYA is an initiative of the CCERM and the civil association “Uniting Quintana Roo towards the future / Youth”. To date, it has 17 participating companies, including Alahua, Taika, Tabú, Maka, Dolce Nieve, Morena Mía, Kuxtal Box, K-Reto, Bajo tu Cielo, and Hun.

For more information call the number 984 203 1369

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







