Electric power is expected to be restored tomorrow in Quintana Roo and Yucatán: AMLO

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported on the effects of Hurricane Delta that affected Quintana Roo and Yucatán.
He stated that fortunately no victims were recorded. “The hurricane took us into consideration, it lost strength before making landfall. There was not much damage, fallen trees, and electricity poles. The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) is working to restore power as we speak. I hope that tomorrow the service will be fully restored in the affected municipalities of both state, ”said AMLO.
He thanked the work of the 10,000 agents of the Secretary of the Navy, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, and the Secretary of National Defense and all agencies. “They are not going to withdraw until social and economic activities are reestablished.”
Laura Velázquez, national coordinator of Civil Protection, reported that there were an average of 40 thousand people evacuated in the state of Quintana Roo and 640 people in Yucatan. So far, a white balance has been confirmed in both states.
He explained that the infrastructure damages caused by Delta are minor in both states, with more than a thousand trees fallen in Quintana Roo and 197 power poles down. In Yucatán, an average of 200 fallen trees are reported.
