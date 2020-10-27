El Buen Fin is coming to Merida!

Mérida, Yucatán (October 27, 2020).- The National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco Servytur) of Mérida began the official promotion of El Buen Fin, when businesses registered will be able to advertise their brands, products, or services with the official image of the most important commercial event of the year, which will take place from November 9 to 20.

The president of Canaco Mérida, Michel Salum Francis indicated that the various lines of business that have requested registration on the platform and directly from this business organization, and that have met the requirements, can now start advertising the discounts and promotions that they will have during the 12 days of El Buen Fin.

“Two weeks after the start of the most important commercial event in the country, the applications for company registration in Mérida are going at a good pace, and we are confident of reaching the 8 thousand participating companies that got registered back in 2019”, he pointed out.

In this tenth edition, which is totally different from the previous ones due to the issue of the Covid-19 pandemic, Yucatecan merchants assume the commitment to offer really good deals to their customers, which will be unique in the year, in products with quality and guarantee, since we are aware that we are not only in a health crisis but also an economic one, he said.

Salum Francis specified that Concanaco Servytur developed an App where customers can find out the best prices and the businesses closest to their location.

This application, he said, aims to facilitate the purchase of a product or service, as well as encourage local consumption, because through geolocation consumers will be able to know the businesses closest to their location that offer what they are looking for.

Michel Salum stressed that participating businesses can already show and promote their discounts and promotions, with the sole objective of allowing potential buyers to know which establishments have the best deals, in order to have the possibility to compare prices of the products they want to buy.

The business leader called on the Yucatecan society to buy with planning and in a responsible manner, check and compare prices, make a list of what they need and prioritize, in order to have an intelligent consumption.

“People must acquire what they really need and not only for fashion, they must avoid expending more than their payment capacity, for this reason, we urge not to exceed the use of credit cards and buy durable, good quality products”, Salum Francis.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments