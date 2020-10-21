Economic reactivation measures announced in Mérida markets

In support of the market tenants and for the reactivation of activities in a safe and reliable manner, the Mérida City Council arranged new measures in the municipal supply centers, which will be implemented throughout this week, starting next Monday.

Among the new provisions, it is worth mentioning that the consumption of food will be allowed in the outdoor premises of the markets, as long as strict health care is observed, such as the mandatory use of antibacterial gel and face masks.

In view of the purchases traditionally made by Meridians on the occasion of the All Souls’ Days (Hanal Pixan), next Sunday, October 25, and Sunday, November 1, both essential and non-essential businesses may work from 6 AM to 5 PM.

Another provision is that the accesses enabled will be marked for entry and exit exclusively. Fences will be installed to mark the entry and exit lanes.

The Deputy Director of Markets, Fernando Aguiar Sierra, commented that the agreements were made together with the leaders of the market tenants, Felipe Estrella, Enrique Sánchez, Pedro Chiquini, Sergio Nava, Jorge Braga, Thelmy Barrera and Marlene Uc.

In addition, it was agreed that each business will have a bucket with chlorine to disinfect the area and the corresponding part of the corridor; and a formal commitment was made to observe official provisions at all times.

Finally, Aguiar announced that in the first days of November, random tests, known as CPR, will be carried out to detect possible cases of COVID-19 at public markets.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments