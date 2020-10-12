Direct flights from the United States into Cozumel have been reactivated

Two American Airlines direct flights have already landed on the island., after the passage of Delta.
The first one arrived from Miami, the craft was a model Embraer 175, carrying 50 passengers. While the second one came from Dallas Fort Worth,
with a total of 120 tourists.
Pablo Aguilar Torres, representative of the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo announced last week the reactivation of international flights in and out of the Cozumel International Airport.
The Cozumel International Airport has been operating since the mid-70s, and in 2003, the terminal was renovated and expanded. The airport was equipped with six boarding gates.
And then, in 2018, the airport handled 579,719 passengers and in 2019 it handled 546,423 passengers, according to Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
