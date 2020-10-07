Delta is passing over the Yucatan right now

At 5:45 am, hurricane “Delta”, weakened to category 2, made landfall in the vicinity of Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, with sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour and stronger gusts.

It is moving to the Northwest at 28 km / h and it is expected that around 10 in the morning it will enter Yucatán and at 11 it would be passing through Tizimín.

Delta would leave the state at around 1:00 p.m., at a point near Las Bocas de Dzilam Bravo, between that place and San Felipe.

Juan Vazquez Montalvo, member of the Inter-Institutional Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena of Uady, points out that although it is a moderate hurricane and it will be in the Peninsula for a short time, the force of its winds could cause severe damage .

How will you feel in Mérida?

As at 9 in the morning the main cloud cover would be over Merida , causing rains and the first gusts of winds similar to those of a tropical storm will be felt.

These effects would last until 10 or 11 at night , although the first hours of the afternoon, when the phenomenon leaves land, will be stronger, as it is the closest point that the phenomenon will be from Mérida: approximately 123 kilometers.

It is expected that once it goes out to the sea, around 5:30 p.m., it would be in front of Telchac Puerto and at 8:00 p.m. in front of Arrecife Alacranes.

