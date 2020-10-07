Delta continues its journey and is now in the Gulf of Mexico.

The hurricane is on its way out of Mexican territory and could increase its intensity to category 3

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico – CONAGUA) – Hurricane Delta continued its path through Mexican territory. At 1:00 p.m. Central Mexican time this Wednesday, October 7, the tropical cyclone center reached the Gulf of Mexico.

Its arrival was as a category two hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale and is located approximately 45 kilometers north-northeast of Dzilam and 110 kilometers east-northeast of Progreso, in the Yucatan.

#Delta ya se encuentra en el Golfo de México donde encontrará condiciones para volver a intensificarse a huracán mayor (cat3) con rumbo a costas de Luisiana, EE.UU.



Próx 12 horas seguirán efectos en la Península de Yucatán con oleaje elevado, viento y lluvias muy fuertes. pic.twitter.com/8Dy8dsuq75 — SkyAlert Storm (@SkyAlertStorm) October 7, 2020

#Delta is already in the Gulf of Mexico where it will find conditions to intensify again to major hurricane (cat3) heading for Louisiana’s coast, USA.

The next 12 hours will follow in the Yucatan Peninsula with high waves, wind and very strong rains.

Delta has maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour and gusts of 185 km/h and a northwest shift of 28 km/h.

Due to its presence, heavy rains will be maintained in Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, and Yucatan, and very strong in Chiapas.

There will also be wind gusts of 120 to 150 km/h, a swell of five to seven meters high, and a storm surge of one to two meters off Yucatan’s coast. In Quintana Roo, there will be gusts of wind of 100 to 120 km/h with waves of three to five meters high.

This is why the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua) is keeping active the hurricane prevention zone in Dzilam, Yucatan, and Tulum, including Cozumel in Quintana Roo, and the tropical storm prevention zone from Dzilam to Progreso.

Se mantiene la vigilancia sobre el #Huracán #Delta. Ve las condiciones que generará en las próximas tres horas en #Campeche y #Yucatán ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CvgiIioPer — CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) October 7, 2020

It was around 5:30 a.m. this Wednesday when the hurricane made landfall entering as a category 2 in the northern part of Cozumel with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 205 km/h.

Its intensity was considered highly dangerous. So far, the hurricane has left several damages in its path through the Mexican Caribbean.

