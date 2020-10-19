Daylight saving time officially ends for Mexico at 2 am this Sunday, October 25,

Next week, if you cross over the border from northern Mexico to southern Texas, you will arrive in the U.S. an hour before you left Mexico. That’s because daylight saving time officially ends for most of Mexico at 2:00 am this Sunday.

Since Mexico did not go along with the changes that the United States made to established daylight savings time in 2007 to save energy, the shift from daylight savings time to standard time in most of Mexico will take place this Sunday, October 25th at 2 am, while U.S. citizens will not set their clocks back until 2 am on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Ten northern border municipalities observe the same DST schedule as the United States. They are: Acuna, Anahuac, Juarez, Matamoros, Mexicali, Nuevo Laredo, Ojinaga, Piedras Negras, Reynosa, and Tijuana. But the rest of Mexico will be an hour behind the U.S. for the next week, something visitors may find useful to know – especially those arriving by cruise ship or airplane.

At some Mexican airports, flight itineraries will be rescheduled to avoid delays and confusion for passengers, and all of the information screens in the national and international corridors, terminals, waiting rooms and shopping areas will be adjusted, detailing arrivals, departures and flight status.

Airport directors will coordinate with service companies that operate at the airfield to change flight schedules and inform passengers about flight rescheduling.

According to current airline safety guidelines, and in order to comply with the review of documents and baggage check, travelers should arrive at the airport three hours in advance for international flights, and two hours in advance for national flights.

If you are already here in Puerto Vallarta, be sure to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. This is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors, an equally important task.

See The World Clock for a list of current times around the world, and which places are observing DST at the moment. (Marked by * on The World Clock.)







