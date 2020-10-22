Day of the dead 2020: Online altar contest to take place in Chetumal

The Chetumal business sector and government agencies call for separate altar competitions on the occasion of the “Day of the Dead”, to preserve traditions and promote local consumption.

The National Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Services (Canaco-Servytur) Chetumal-Tulum invited all Chetumal companies to participate in the first business contest “Altar de Muertos 2020” , and the territorial team Fonatur Tren Maya, in coordination with the Institute of Culture and the Arts (ICA) of Quintana Roo summoned the inhabitants of the towns on the banks of the Hondo river to participate in the “Altars Contest”.

How to participate in the altar contest?

Juan Jaime Mingüer Cerón, president of Canaco-Servytur Chetumal-Tulum reported that the prize for the first place is five thousand pesos in cash, and to participate, the representatives of the companies must register at the email contestcanaco@gmail.com

He indicated that the mail should include the name of the company, a brief description of the altar, address, telephone number and a color photograph of the altar.

“The photographs will be uploaded to our Facebook page, from November 1 to November 3, the one that gets the most likes or reactions will be the winner and will be announced November 4th, also on Facebook”.

Mingüer Cerón specified that the deadline to register and send the photograph is until 8:00 PM on October 31st, so he invited those interested to obtain more information about the first “Altar de Muertos 2020” business contest on Facebook organized by the Canaco-Servytur Chetumal-Tulum.

When will the contest be?

Meanwhile, the ICA issued a call to participate in the "Altars Contest" , to be held on November 1, starting at 5:00 in the afternoon, in the Sabidos community, on the banks of the Hondo River.

The prize is a stay of two days and one night for two people in Calakmul, Campeche , to get to know the archaeological zone of the region and two social enterprises.

Participants must register by sending a message to facebook “ComunicaTren” or by calling 55 2972 ​​3920.







