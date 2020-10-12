Cyclonic probability of low-pressure zone in the Atlantic increases to 30%

Mexican meteorological authorities keep an eye on the trajectory and strength of this low-pressure formation.

An area of ​​low pressure located in the central Atlantic Ocean continues to be under surveillance by the Mexican meteorological authorities, because this Monday, October 12th, it was reported that its cyclonic potential increased to 30%.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua), this formation is located 4,385 kilometers east of the coast of Quintana Roo.

It is traveling at 24 kilometers per hour (km / h), with winds of 20 km / h and gusts of 30 km / h, as was reported in a statement.

Se mantiene en constante vigilancia la Zona de Baja presión asociada con una onda tropical localizada en el Atlantico central, se sitúa a 4,385 km de Q. Roo. Aumenta a 30% su probabilidad de desarrollo ciclónico. Hasta ahora no represente riesgo alguno. @MaraLezama @AytoCancun pic.twitter.com/gjwHiIqrKH — Protección Civil Cancún (@PCivilCancun) October 12, 2020

On the same subject, the National Hurricane Center (NHC), of the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that this low pressure zone will cause rain and thunderstorms, in combination with a wave tropical, located near the Windward Islands.

However, the agency, based in the United States, anticipates that the cyclonic development of this formation will not prosper.

“Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit further development midweek,” notes the NHC.

Source: Conagua / NOAA







