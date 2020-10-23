Cruise Lines are banning passengers violating COVID-19 rules

A passenger on an AIDA Cruises voyage in Italy was not permitted to board the ship again after violating COVID-19 protocols during a shore excursion.

According to USA Today, an AIDA spokesperson said a passenger on the AIDAblu ship left his travel group during a shore excursion in Catania, Italy, on Tuesday, forcing the cruise line to ban him from reentry on the vessel.

Officials from AIDA helped the passenger find a flight home, but the cruise line remained rigid in its COVID-19 protocols during its first cruise voyage since the global pandemic shut down the cruise industry.

“Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew, shoreside employees and the people and communities our ships visit,” an AIDA spokesperson said.

“All guests are made aware of this protocol before the cruise and again before their shore excursion starts,” the statement continued.

AIDA passengers are currently only allowed to participate in shore excursions organized by the cruise line. The cruise line’s parent company, Carnival, said the Tuesday incident was the first since sailing resumed under the strict protocols.

Other cruise lines resuming services have encountered issues, though, as MSC Cruises wouldn’t allow a family of four back on its ship after they left an organized tour in Naples. In Greece, TUI Cruises removed two passengers who left a group to get beer.

