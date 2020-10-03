Covid cases grow among people who attended White House ceremony.

At least seven people who attended the Supreme Court nominee announcement have been confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON D.C. United States. (Agencies) – The number of people from President Donald Trump’s orbit who have tested positive for the coronavirus is growing, with at least seven confirmed cases tied to an event in the Rose Garden last weekend.

On September 26, Trump announced federal appeals, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, as his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the next Supreme Court justice at an outdoor ceremony attended by more than 150 people, most of them did not wear masks or practice social distancing.

In addition to Trump and Melania, at least five other people who were at the ceremony have been confirmed to have Covid-19:

Former top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway

Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah

University of Notre Dame President John Jenkins and a White House journalist

Trump is currently being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he is receiving experimental treatment and is expected to remain secluded for several days, throwing everything from the presidential election to the Supreme Court confirmation process into question.

Democrats have called for a delay in Barrett’s confirmation hearing, but Republicans pushed back and said they intend to move forward. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chair of the Judiciary Committee, said in a tweet Friday that the hearings remain scheduled to begin October 12 and raised the possibility of virtual hearings.

Covid-19 infections among Trump’s contacts

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a tweet: “We now have two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who have tested positive for COVID, and there may be more. I wish my colleagues well. It is irresponsible and dangerous to move forward with a hearing, and there is absolutely no good reason to do so.” Both Tillis and Lee are members of the Judiciary Committee.

The conflict between Kelly Ann Conway and her daughter Claudia Conway remains evident after posting a video on TikTok announcing her mother’s diagnosis even before her mother issued a statement. Claudia Conway said she is “furious” that her mother, who brushed off wearing a mask during the pandemic, exposed the family to Covid-19.

