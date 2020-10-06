Compact car ends up engulfed in flames on the Mérida-Campeche

Umán, Yucatan (October 6, 2020).- A compact vehicle ended up completely burned, presumably due to an electrical failure when it was circulating on the Mérida – Campeche federal highway last Sunday night.

Shortly before 10 pm, Mr. Genaro Daza Zepeda, 39, from Ticul, driving his compact Chevrolet Beat. The man had come to visit his relatives in Ticul, when at kilometer 228, right on the Umán – Xtepén section, smoke began to rise from his car’s dashboard.

So he immediately stopped his march and called 9-1-1 for help.

Two firefighting units arrived at the scene, who managed to control the accident, but the vehicle was already consumed by the flames and was left as a total loss. Likewise, elements of the Ministry of Public Security flagged the area awaiting the National Guard.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments