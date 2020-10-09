Citizens block Ciudad Caucel’s main avenue to protest against CFE

MÉRIDA.- Annoyed by the lack of electricity for 48 hours, residents of various subdivisions of Ciudad Caucel, including the Privada Sián Ka’an, La Herradura, and Gran Herradura, closed this morning Avenida 70, one of the main avenues of the area that connects with the Mérida-Tetiz highway.

This is used as access to the southern part of Ciudad Caucel and is one of the largest and busiest roads to go in and out of Caucel.

The closure has caused numerous damages, but the residents justify the action because they are already tired of waiting for the CFE to solve their problem of lack of electricity.

Almost all the families that live there, most of them young couples, have babies or small children who are having a hard time due to the lack of electricity.

Users regret that the CFE has forgotten about them, as they have been without power since Wednesday when it rained torrentially due to the effects of Hurricane Delta.

Many have already spoiled food in their fridges, the food they bought for the fortnight, in addition to the discomfort that lack of energy represents for modern life, and especially in a place like Mérida.

Annoyed by the poor service and lack of sensitivity of the CFE authorities, they decided to block Avenida 70, which has led to discontent among motorists, because many use that road to go to work and people have to take that road in order to do many other activities.

