Chichen Itzá closed due to Tropical Storm Gamma

YUCATAN, MEXICO (October 4, 2020).- The director of Cultur, Mauricio Díaz Montalvo, informs that the tourist inn and the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá will not open their doors to the public, as a result of the effects of the storm “Gamma” in the state of Yucatán.

He said that this decision was made after communication and coordination with the director of INAH in Chichén, the anthropologist Marco Antonio Santos Ramírez, since the constant and intense rains and winds caused the fall of trees and branches on the trails, in addition to floodings in some parts of the archaeological site.

In addition, the area was left without electricity, which prevents the proper functioning of the facilities.

“We agree with the INAH that the safety of our visitors is above all”. Santos Ramírez said.

We will be monitoring every day the conditions of the site due to the passage of the storm and the reconnection of the electricity supply, in order to inform the time and day of reopening.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







