Check out these specials at Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa

The luxury all-inclusive Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa is now fully open and operational. The adults-only, oceanfront resort is rate discounts of up to 50%, including the Serenity Club suites with private, oceanfront swim-out pools.
Three packages are available for guests:
• The Back to the Beach package includes a two-for-one deal, where your partner stays for free. Travel must be completed by Jan. 2.
• The Our Resort, Your Office package is designed for digital nomads who want to bring their laptops to an office with a view. Travelers enjoy up to 50% off rates when travel is completed by Jan. 2.
• The Book Now, Beach Later package is for travelers who aren’t quite ready to travel. This package allows guests to book their stay now for travel in 2021 and still enjoy rates discounted by up to 45%.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Science, disaster, and arts among the 109 funds killed by the AMLO administration
MEXICO CITY (Associated Press) — Mexican.
-
U.S. Postal Service has delivered more than 100 million ballots
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Postal.
-
Yucatan: Rockultura Movement will celebrate 30th anniversary with artisan beer launch
MÉRIDA, Yuc.- In 2021, it will.
-
Day of the dead 2020: Online altar contest to take place in Chetumal
The Chetumal business sector and government.
-
House robbery at Yucatán Country Club despite security
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (October 22, 2020).- Two.
-
American Citizen Consular Services in Mexico updates services
Change in Services Notice – U.S..
-
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MAPFRE México
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength.
-
Pope Francis says gay couples should be legally covered with civil union laws
Pope Francis said in a documentary.
-
LatinFinance Forum 2020: Mexico’s response to the pandemic crisis and the steps to economic recovery
October. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Mexico’s deputy finance.
-
Mexico’s feminist protests grow louder (OPINION)
Scrawled on a formerly white wall.
Leave a Comment