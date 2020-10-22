Check out these specials at Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa

The luxury all-inclusive Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa is now fully open and operational. The adults-only, oceanfront resort is rate discounts of up to 50%, including the Serenity Club suites with private, oceanfront swim-out pools.

Three packages are available for guests:

• The Back to the Beach package includes a two-for-one deal, where your partner stays for free. Travel must be completed by Jan. 2.

• The Our Resort, Your Office package is designed for digital nomads who want to bring their laptops to an office with a view. Travelers enjoy up to 50% off rates when travel is completed by Jan. 2.

• The Book Now, Beach Later package is for travelers who aren’t quite ready to travel. This package allows guests to book their stay now for travel in 2021 and still enjoy rates discounted by up to 45%.







