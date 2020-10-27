César Duarte’s extradition order postponed again

At the request of the defense, Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis, of the Florida District Court, determined the final hearing for extradition purposes of the former governor of Chihuahua, César Duarte, to be postponed to January 14, 2021.

Originally the hearing was going to be held on November 10 and although there will be preliminary sessions, the final will be until next year.

César Duarte, a former Mexican state governor who became a fugitive, was arrested in Miami on July this year, after more than three years on the run.

César Duarte is detained for corruption in the United States but will have to wait to find out if he will finally be extradited back to Mexico.

