Cancun forecasts 100% occupancy for the Christmas Holidays

The director of Tourism in the municipality of Benito Juárez, Francisco López, is very optimistic about the Christmas holiday season because he estimates that if Quintana Roo manages to curb the rates of infections plus the gradual increase in arrivals of national and international travelers, “the probabilities of reaching occupations of 80, 90 and even 100 percent are very viable ”.

In fact, he stressed that Cancun “has one of the best reactivations in the world”, because although it has reopened to international tourism, outbreaks have not been triggered as in other places. For this reason, he believes that Cancun and the Riviera Maya will turn green on the state epidemiological traffic light for December.

The official highlighted the balance of the Cancun International Airport, which in recent weeks has recorded the best data in months with about 300 daily operations. In that sense, it has made a comparison with its main competitor: the Dominican Republic, which only reports between 40 and 50 operations per week.

For these reasons, added to the gradual increase in flights from Canada, the United States, and Europe, the official has been especially optimistic about the recovery of tourism in the Mexican Caribbean towards the end of the year ( The Mexican Caribbean is recovering above expectations ).

Cancun currently registers just over 41,000 hotel rooms open, and there are only 7,200 still yet to be opened, according to hotel leaders, after the tourism recovery goes faster than initially expected.

In the largest destination in the Caribbean, occupancy averages 35 percent, and the expectation has been so far that by the end of the year it will reach 60 percent.

