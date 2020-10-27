Cancun Airport Terminal 3 finally reopens



The reopening of Terminal 3 is derived from the reactivation of 60 percent of the hotel offer in Quintana Roo

The Cancun International Airport announced the restart of operations of Terminal 3 starting this Tuesday, October 27, as part of the gradual reopening of the air terminal after the health contingency.

The reopening started at 00:00 hours on October 27 in a staggered manner, according to the following schedule: Delta Airlines on October 27; United, 28; American, November 1; Spirit, November 5, and British Airways on November 7.

On April 11, the Grupo Aeroportuario de Sureste (Asur), in order to guarantee the security of the facility, its employees, and the entire airport community, and at the same time comply with the measures established by the federal government for the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19, moved all air operations from terminal 2 and 3 to terminal 4.

“Anticipating a slight upturn in demand, for the greater comfort and safety of our users and all of us who operate at the Cancun airport, the decision was made to reopen on July 14 the operation of Terminal 2 for domestic flights and the September 4 for international flights ”, highlighted the concessionaire in a press release.

The opening of this terminal is derived from the reactivation of 60 percent of the hotel offer in accordance with the yellow epidemiological traffic light for Quintana Roo and after an in-depth analysis of the probabilities of reactivation of some airlines and their flights.

He recalled that strict sanitary measures are followed within the air terminal, such as promoting health protection actions; application of screening questionnaires to identify risk factors in travelers, upon departure and arrival; body temperature measurement, and access to international medical and health service personnel for clinical assessments of possible suspects.

