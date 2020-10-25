AstraZeneca vaccine generates a strong immune response. Study reveals

The covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford follows programmed genetic instructions to cause a strong immune response.

MEXICO (Reuters) – The covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford follows programmed genetic instructions to cause a strong immune response, reported a detailed study by independent analysts.

“The vaccine is doing everything that is expected of it, and that is the only good news in our fight against the disease,” said David Matthews, a virology expert at the University of Bristol who led the research.

Yesterday, clinical trials of the covid-19 vaccine resumed in the United States after a severe neurological disease report in one of the participants was submitted on September 6, causing it to be temporarily suspended. One of the study volunteers died in Brazil; however, study organizers said there are no safety concerns and will continue the trials.

These cases have raised questions about the effectiveness and even the safety of the study participants. However, recent research from Bristol suggests that the vaccine is working. Besides, the Mexican Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, stated that this type of situation is expected and does not represent evidence that the product is adverse.

“It is essential not to confuse it as a sign of scientific evidence that the vaccine may be adverse, that is only known when statistical studies are done to check the probability,” said the official during a press conference.

