Arrests made after deadly attack in Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — Three men have been arrested as suspects in an armed attack that left one person dead and two injured during a targeted Playa del Carmen shooting.
Police were registered in Marsella, Las Palmas II, Catalonia, Los Olivos and Ciudad Natura subdivisions while trying to locate those responsible for the Arco Vial shooting that left two injured and one dead.
The target attack happened during the early morning hours of Wednesday when three men inside a compact car were fired upon. Those responsible allegedly fled into nearby brush, were they were located and arrested by police.
Police were made aware of the attack after neighbors made the report of gunfire to Emergency 911.
Taken into police custody were Pedro N and Antonio N, along with 49-year-old Jonathan N of Guerrero, who was injured during his arrest and taken to hospital.
Source: RMN
