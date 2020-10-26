Archaeological zones of Quintana Roo register more than 28,000 visits

The four archaeological zones opened in mid-September, registered a capacity of 28,594 people, which represented 89.3% of the planned capacity during that month, which was 32,000 visitors.

According to the visitor statistics of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the zones, in the first 16 days of operation of the archaeological zones of Tulum, Cobá, San Gervasio and Muyil, were visited by 17,086 foreigners and 11,508 national tourists.

The archaeological zones of Quintana Roo remained closed for more than five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and they reopened their doors to the public as of September 15th.

Each of the four archaeological zones works every day of the week, from 9:00 in the morning to 3:00 in the afternoon, with a maximum capacity of two thousand people per day; all, located in municipalities in the north of the state.

In that period of time, the archaeological zone of Tulum received 18,338 visits, of which 10,363 were foreigners and 7,975 nationals; Coba was visited by 9,587 tourists, 6,309 foreigners, and 3,278 nationals.

While the archaeological zone of San Gervasio was visited by 398 visitors, of which 255 were foreigners and 143 nationals; while Muyil received 271 people, 159 foreigners, and 112 of national origin.

The statistics of visitors from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) reveal that during September 2019 the archaeological zones of Tulum, Cobá, San Gervasio, and Muyil were visited by 133 thousand 606 tourists.

Of the total number of visits to these archaeological zones in September last year, 79,183 were of foreign origin and 54,423 were national.

Quintana Roo has 12 archaeological zones, of which, in addition to those mentioned, Oxtankah, Dzibanché, and Kohunlich began operations at the beginning of October; these three archaeological sites are located in the south of the state.

