Archaeological sites to go under a damage assessment process

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 8, 2020). – Due to the passage of hurricane ‘Delta’, the cultural venues, archaeological zones, and museums in charge of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) will remain closed until further notice.
Once the emergency due to the meteorological phenomenon has concluded, employees of the federal agency will begin the damage assessment process.
At the end of the clean-up work to remove the demolished vegetation and the watering down, these attractions will be reopened to the public with the sanitary measures adopted in the economic reopening of the state of Yucatan.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
