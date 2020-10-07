Archaeological and recreational sites temporarily closed in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (October 7, 2020).- “Due to hurricane “Delta” and for the safety of tourists, the Chichen Itzá, Dzitnup, Mercado Zací, Ek Balam, Dzibilchaltun, El Corchito, Uaymitun, and Celestún, will remain closed until further notice”, informs the general director of Cultur, Mauricio Díaz Montalvo.

He said that it is possible that other sites close depending on the trajectory and the effects that the meteor could cause.

He added that tentatively the activities in these tourist sites would resume until Thursday the 8th of the currents, after evaluation of the effects that the hurricane could leave and the weather conditions of the moment.

We will be informing the public about the situation of each place and its reopening as they become normal.

Díaz Montalvo added that on the instructions of the governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal, as was done during the Cristóbal storm, officials and employees of Cultur will be supporting the municipalities of Didzantún, Cenotillo, Tunkás, and Dzonchauich, in order to give them the assistance and guidance that may be necessary.

