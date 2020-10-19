Apple is planning to launch Apple Pay in Mexico

A new page on Apple’s Mexico site details Apple Pay, suggesting that the country is finally about to get the mobile payment system.

Seven years since Apple Pay was first launched, it appears to now be finally coming to Mexico. Neither Apple nor any Mexican financial institutions have announced the addition of Apple Pay. However, a detailed new page describing how individuals and businesses can use the service has now appeared on Apple’s Mexico site.

“Apple Pay works with the credit and debit cards of the most important payment networks, issued by various national banks,” it says, in translation. “[Apple Pay is] the most effective way to pay without cash.”

In the sections aimed at individual consumers, Apple Mexico emphasizes the convenience and security, but also how Apple Pay can benefit users during the coronavirus situation.

“Buying with Apple Pay from your iPhone or Apple Watch is quick and convenient,” says the page. “It is a safer way to pay that avoids you, if possible, touching buttons or exchanging money.”

For businesses, Apple Mexico is emphasizing how simple it is to adopt Apple Pay. “Apple Pay is easy to set up and gives your customers a fast and secure way to pay and donate with the devices they use every day,” it continues.

Extract from a design document showing Mexican businesses how to display and use Apple Pay logos

“If you already accept credit and debit cards, contact your provider to start accepting Apple Pay payments,” says the page. Apple also includes videos demonstrating the use of Apple Play, plus downloadable Apple Pay graphics for businesses to use.

As Apple Pay continues to move into new markets, Apple is under pressure to give competitors access to the payment technology.

Source: https://appleinsider.com/







Comments

comments