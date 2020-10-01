Another fatal accident on Mérida’s Periférico

MÉRIDA, Yuc., October 1, 2020.- A 29-year-old woman died in a hospital in Mérida after tragic car accident.

According to the report, 29-year-old April ASC was driving on south Periferico, when for unknown reasons, at kilometer 5, the woman lost control of her Ford Ka getting off the road on the left side towards the hollow, where the vehicle collided with a tree but continued its march until it entered the other side of the road.

Drivers passing by stopped to support the woman and called 9-1-1 for help.

In minutes, firefighters, policemen and paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security arrived at the scene. The young woman was transferred to the Agustín O’Horán hospital, where she died hours later.

SSP experts withdrew the car that was transferred to the police station while the investigation is carried out.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments