AMLO’s sends the Pope a letter. Once again he request an apology.

López Obrador insists that the Vatican and the King of Spain must apologize to Mexico’s indigenous communities.

VATICAN CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Mexico’s government formally requested from the Vatican State the loan for one year of three codices and plans of Tenochtitlan to be exhibited next year on the occasion of the commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the arrival of the Spaniards.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador spread through social networks the letter that his wife Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller personally delivered to Pope Francisco, at the Vatican.

Se entrevistó Beatriz con el papa Francisco, a quien respeto y admiro como dirigente religioso y jefe de Estado. Me comentó que la trató con afecto y expresó su voluntad de mantener buenas relaciones por el bien del pueblo. Aquí la carta que le escribí: https://t.co/mEGZAdAaAc pic.twitter.com/x0fG2NpHJj — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) October 10, 2020

“She (Beatriz Gutierrez) is making a trip to obtain codices, objects, and documents of our history that can be exhibited in our country next year. Consequently, Your Holiness, it would be a great pleasure for us that, as a loan for one year, with all the necessary legal and security procedures, the Vatican would allow us to exhibit in Mexico in 2021 the following codices: 1) Codex Borgia, 2) Codex Vatican B, 3) Codex Vatican 3738, 4) Maps of Tenochtitlan”, says the letter delivered by Gutiérrez Müller to the Pope.

In the letter, President López Obrador insists that the Vatican, as well as the King of Spain, must apologize to the indigenous communities of Mexico that “suffered the most shameful atrocities to plunder their goods, lands and subdue them.”

He asked Pope Francis for the Church’s public commitment that “episodes like the Conquest of Mexico will never be repeated”.

