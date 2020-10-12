AMLO visits Yucatan and declares that the Mayan Train will be ready in 2023

The president insists that the work will boost the economic development in Southeast Mexico.

It will be done in a timely manner, and within the budget, says the President.

The Maya Train project will be carried out in a timely manner, and the challenge is to finish it in 2023, using the corresponding budget, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared Sunday, October 11th in Pisté, Yucatán.

The construction company will not leave any unfinished works, nor pending for the next administration.

In the presence of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal; the head of Fonatur, Rogelio Jiménez Pons, and Guadalupe Phillips Margain, general director of Grupo ICA, stressed that “this government action will promote the economic development of Southeast Mexico”.

According to the information gathered, the president arrived in Pisté on Saturday night and spent the night at the “Chichén Itzá” hotel, from where he left shortly before 10 in the morning on Sunday to preside over the supervision act in a nearby section from the Mérida-Cancún highway.

Shortly after, he left for Cancun to continue with his weekend tour to supervise the works of the Maya Train in the Peninsula.

In his speech, governor Mauricio Vila Dosal highlighted the joint work of the different levels of government to attract investment and generate the jobs that are needed.

