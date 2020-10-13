AMLO urges Austria to return Moctezuma’s headdress

Mexico’s president said Monday that he had given his wife the “almost impossible mission” of persuading Austria to return a feather headdress said to have been worn by Aztec emperor Moctezuma.
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Twitter that he had asked Beatriz Gutierrez, a journalist and writer, to appeal to Austria to give back the pre-Hispanic relic during her cultural tour of Europe.
“I recommended that she insist on the Moctezuma plume, although it is an almost impossible mission, since they have completely appropriated it,” he wrote after posting a photograph of Gutierrez with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.
It is unclear exactly how the headdress, made of hundreds of long quetzal feathers and more than 1,000 gold plaques, ended up in Austria, where it is on display at a museum in Vienna.
Historians believe that Emperor Moctezuma, who ruled from 1502 to 1520, probably gave the plume to Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes who took it to Europe.
Lopez Obrador’s plea came on the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s arrival in the Americas in 1492, which in Mexico is marked as Day of the Race in recognition of the country’s mixed indigenous and European heritage.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
ADO says that more tourists are arriving in Mérida by bus
MÉRIDA, Yucatán (October 13, 2020).- “The reactivation of road.
-
Mexico’s ruling party MORENA risks rupture as internal fight escalates
Mexico’s ruling Morena party risks rupture.
-
AMLO insists that he wants Catholic Church to apologize for ‘offensive atrocities’ against Indigenous peoples
Mexico’s president wrote an open letter.
-
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
The Portuguese forward will miss his.
-
Deportivo Israelita used to bring Mexican Jews together, now the pandemic has separated them
MEXICO CITY (JTA) — Mexico City’s.
-
Aerial fumigation works begin in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, October 12, 2020.- The.
-
ICE agents posing as NYPD deceive immigrant family, now father faces deportation
New York City, NY (October 12,.
-
Peru opens Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist after almost seven-month wait
LIMA, YUCATAN (Reuters) – Peru opened.
-
Federal court stops Trump from moving $3.6 billion USD from military to fund border wall construction
A federal appeals court ruled late.
-
Cyclonic probability of low-pressure zone in the Atlantic increases to 30%
Mexican meteorological authorities keep an eye.
Leave a Comment