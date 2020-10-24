AMLO says Mexico is prepared for a possible outbreak of Covid-19… Is it?

After the announcement that the state of Chihuahua was returning to a red light, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that Mexico is prepared for a possible outbreak or second wave of Covid-19 because it has the support of doctors.

During his morning conference on Friday, October 23rd, the president said that he will be aware of what happens in this northern state of the Republic (Chihuahua) and the president said that an inspection must be carried out in the maquiladoras to verify if they are complying with the official provisions since the problem “is on the border.”

López Obrador stressed that extreme care must be taken and that the same strategy that has been implemented will be maintained.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments