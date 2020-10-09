AMLO promises to finish the Maya Train project by 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised to conclude the construction of the Mayan Train by 2023 at the latest and even said that, if necessary, he will travel to the five sections every month to verify progress.

“We have to overcome the fact that it does not save us time because we have to have to finish this work no later than 2023. The entire Maya Train route. That is why we cannot waste any more time; if necessary, I will be at the work fronts every month ”, he told executives of the Portuguese and Chinese construction companies that are carrying out the project.

During the supervision of Section 1 Palenque-Escárcega of the Maya Train, which will have an investment of 15 billion pesos, López Obrador affirmed that there will be a special program to improve the Maya archaeological sites and four new archaeological zones will be opened.

“We are going to get better; I am sure, I count on the archaeologists, the anthropologists, the INAH workers to help with everything in the archaeological zones. It’s a compromise; it is not only the train, but we are going to improve all the exploratory and reconstruction works and we are going to continue to recognize and enhance this great cultural richness that exists in the southeast of our country, ”he said.

Accompanied by Governor Rutilio Escandón; the Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval; of the Environment, Luisa María Albores, the president took the word of the director of Mota-Engil Latin America, Joao Parreira, one of the builders, to return in December.

The INAH technical secretary, Aída Castilleja González, explained that on the route of the Mayan Train there are 50 archaeological zones open to public visits that will have to be attended with research work, conservation of archaeological monuments.

“Management plans are reviewed and updated; visitor services units will be expanded and strengthened. There are also 10 museums and two areas of historical monuments distributed in this area. There will be other railway stations, haciendas, temples— that are also subject to current regulations for their conservation, “he acknowledged.

He pointed out that the opening of three or four archaeological zones is being considered as part of the project.

He concluded that in the Public Registry of Monuments and Archaeological Zones 1,773 sites are reported located in the area of ​​influence of the Maya Train, defined by 15 kilometers on each side of the axis of the line.

