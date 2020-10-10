AMLO promises protection to archaeological sites along the Maya Train route

On a visit to Chiapas to supervise the progress of the Maya Train project, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised that the 1,773 archaeological sites located in the project area will be protected.
In addition, with the works, three or four archaeological zones could be inaugurated, declared Aída Castilleja, technical secretary of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).
The Maya Train, which will have an investment of 15 billion pesos and which AMLO said would be completed by 2023, has generated controversy from environmental activists, who claim that this project is unfeasible, environmentally speaking.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
