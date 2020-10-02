AMLO celebrates Mexican Supreme Court decision

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) celebrated the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) to declare legal the popular consultation to prosecute former Mexican presidents constitutional.

“Yesterday was a very important advance, that is my reflection, our people are intelligent, they are a wise people, who know how to make decisions and will vote for what they consider most important for the Nation . They are real citizens, not imaginary, as it was before, I am glad that this has happened, ” (SIC) López Obrador declared in his morning press conference.

The president highlighted the importance of consulting the Mexican people and that the ministers adhered to the spirit of Article 39 of the Constitution.

“The important thing is that it was resolved, and the people will be consulted. The ministers adhered to the spirit of Article 39 of the Mexican Constitution, that power comes from the people, who at all times have the right to change the form of their government, that is democracy, not only representative but participatory democracy, ” (SIC) López Obrador said.

The Mexican president criticized the fact that the question reformulated by the Supreme Court ministers is a bit generic, but he trusted that over time it will become clearer.

"It was approved that this consultation be carried out and the question was changed, but it will be deciphered because it is a bit generic, let's say. In the end it is yes or no, and people are going to interpret it, as there is time it will be clarified ", she argued.







