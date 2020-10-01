AMLO announces construction of a new airport in Tulum

MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that as part of the actions to boost the economy in the south of the country, a new airport would be built in Tulum, Quintana Roo one of the most important entities were the Tren Maya will pass.

“-I anticipate that the new Tulum airport will be built, and the section from Tulum to Escárcega will be completed to serve as transportation from Palenque to the Gulf. The project is moving forward. We are going to explain everything so that Quintana Roo is going to have a lot of booms-” (SIC), he said, trying to explain there will be a substantial economic impact on the state.

During his morning conference, the President affirmed that Quintana Roo would be one of the first states to recover economically after the pandemic. Besides, he stressed that contagions are decreasing in the entity, and he trusted that Mexico would return to normality soon.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments