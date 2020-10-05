AMLO announces 39 infrastructure projects for an amount of 297.3 billion pesos

AMLO’s government and members of the private initiative (part of the private initiative that is close to AMLO), announced 39 infrastructure projects for an amount of 297.3 billion pesos (approximatelly 14 billion USD).

The plan includes works in the communications and transportation, energy, water, and environment sectors.

The new plan announced by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this Monday, October 5th, during his daily “mañanera”, will be carried out in conjunction with the private sector, and contemplates a total of 39 projects.

These projects belong to different sectors, such as communications and transportation, energy, water, and environment, among others.

The accumulated investment amounts to 297.3 billion pesos, according to the chart presented by the Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, in the morning conference.

Currently, seven of these projects are already in execution, while 32 more will start soon.

For the communications and transportation sector, the total investment will be for 196.2 billion pesos; for the energy sector, 98.9 billion pesos; while for water and the environment, the amount allocated will be 2.3 billion pesos.







