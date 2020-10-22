American Citizen Consular Services in Mexico updates services

Change in Services Notice – U.S. Embassy Mexico City, Mexico (October 20th, 2020)

Effective October 20, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City and Consulates General Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Matamoros, Merida, Monterrey, Nogales, Nuevo Laredo, and Tijuana will resume limited appointments for some routine passport, citizenship, and notarial services. Passport, citizenship, and notary appointment availability will be strictly limited due to physical distancing requirements in our offices and public waiting rooms. Each applicant requires their own appointment. All visitors to the embassy and consulates age two and older must wear a mask.

At this time, Consulate General Ciudad Juarez and Consular Agencies Acapulco, Los Cabos, Cancun, Mazatlan, Oaxaca, Playa del Carmen, Piedras Negras, Puerto Vallarta, and San Miguel de Allende, are only able to provide emergency services. Please contact these locations by email or call +52 55-8526-2561 for more information on the availability of emergency passport or notarial services at these consulates and consular agencies.

Appointments for passport and citizenship applications that require a personal interview (applicants under age 16, first-time adult passports, replacement for a lost or stolen passport, and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad) and for notarial services are available on our website.

Due to the limited number of appointments available, there may be no openings visible on the website. If no appointments are available when you first check the online calendar, please keep checking the calendar for newly released appointments and daily cancelations. All appointments and openings are subject to change and cancellation based on local health conditions.

If you cannot find an open appointment and have urgent travel plans (within the next month) or another emergency need for a passport, please contact the location nearest you by email or call +52 55-8526-2561 to request an emergency appointment.

