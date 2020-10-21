American actor Matt Dillon premieres his documentary about the life of “El Gran Fellove”

With the documentary “El gran Fellove” American actor Matt Dillon, famous for his performances in movies such as “There’s something about Mary”, will make his directorial debut at the Morelia Film Festival (FICM), after having presented it in San Sebastián.
“In Morelia, it will be like a homecoming from the movie because where it all really began was in Mexico for Fellove, that’s where they nicknamed as ‘El gran Fellove’, and by the end of his life he was a Mexican citizen and all Cubans who live in our country agree that Mexico is a land of promise.
For him, Mexico was his home so we are going to bring this film back to his home, ” Matt Dillon told the Latin American media.
The project, which deals with the life of the Cuban musician, discovered by Dillon in the late 90s in a vinyl store in Havana, includes the American producer Jonathan Gray and the Mexican Carlos Sosa and Cristina Velasco.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Living legend Paul McCartney to release new album recorded alone in lockdown
McCartney III, about ‘freedom and love’,.
-
The Lectures Series is back at Merida English Library!
At MEL, they are kicking off.
-
If you’re planning to set up al altar this year, come to “La Casa de las Artesanías”
Mérida, Yucatán (October 21, 2020).- La.
-
AMLO vs. DEA
Andrés Manuel López Obrador sees the.
-
Americans ‘tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots’ discuss Covid – Trump
Fauci told CBS he was not.
-
Maya Train could become a catalyst for conservation and sustainable regional development
Mérida, Yucatán (October 19, 2020).- The.
-
Biden ahead in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin two weeks from Election Day
UNITED STATES (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Heineken to invest 180 million dollars in Baja California Mexico
Heineken Mexico employs 2,200 people in.
-
October 19: International Day against breast cancer
With the aim of raising awareness.
-
Breast cancer – Myths and facts
All of us have a partial.
Leave a Comment