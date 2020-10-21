Amber Alert activated for 15-year-old Yajaira Marisol Ek May

TIXMÉUAC, YUCATAN (October 21, 2020).— Relatives ask for support on social networks to find the whereabouts of Yajaira Marisol Ek May, 15 years old, a native of Kimbilá, Yucatan, who has been missing for three days.
The last known about her is that she traveled to Tekax to do some shopping and never returned to her hometown.
The young woman, according to a publication that was uploaded to social networks, traveled to Tekax with her parents and asked for money to go shopping, but she did not return.
Family members ask to share the publication and in case of having any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the telephone number 98-42-77-29-19.
The authorities in Mérida are already aware of the case and set up checkpoints at the entrances and exits of the municipality.
Amber alert for the missing girl
The Yucatan State Attorney General’s Office issued an Amber alert for Yajaira Marisol Ek May.
Noting that his particular features are straight, long, black hair with dyed blonde ends, brown eyes and a height of 1.50 meters.
The young woman has a scar in the middle of her forehead.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
