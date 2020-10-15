Alexa Collins and her tiny string bikini are heading off to Tulum

.

Alexa Collins is gearing up to jet off to Tulum, but first, she shared her destination on Instagram alongside a stunning modeling photo. The image showed the babe posing under the sun as she rocked a skimpy set from her swimwear collection with Poema Swim. Her barely-there ensemble did nothing but favors for her assets and certainly drove fans wild.

Alexa’s swimwear included a white top with thin strings on her shoulders and criss-cross detailing down the front. The demi-cut cups barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Additionally, the bra rode up slightly to reveal a hint of underboob.

Alexa’s toned abs were on show between the top and a low-waisted bikini bottom. The strings tied on the influencer’s hips, which drew attention to her curvy figure and showed off her shapely thighs.

Alexa completed her outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses and styled her blond locks down in loose waves. She carried a small blue book in one hand.

In the shot, Alexa stood in front of what appeared to be an outdoor bar window with small wicker cushioned stools. A large white cover-up was draped over one of the chairs. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day as the golden rays washed over the model and caused her tan skin to glisten, making her look as radiant as ever.

Alexa stood with her legs slightly parted and her arms at her sides as she leaned her shoulders back. She arched her body in a way that accentuated her hourglass shape and tilted her head slightly to allow her messy locks to fall over her face. The babe stared off into the distance with parted lips.

The post received more than 7,400 likes and just over 100 comments in an hour, proving to be a major success with Alexa’s followers. People flocked to the comments section to praise her killer physique.

“You are just WOW! Have fun!” one fan wrote with a few heart-eye emoji.

“You look so beautiful and amazing,” another user added.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” a third follower penned.

“This is your hottest pic yet babe,” a fourth person wrote.

Alexa just celebrated her 25th birthday earlier this week, so she shared a ton of celebratory snaps on her feed. In one, she rocked a red lace bustier top with a plunging neckline that left almost nothing to the imagination, which her followers loved.

