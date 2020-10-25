Albino baby sea turtle born in Cozumel

The rare specimen was released safely back into the ocean at the San Martin camp, Cozumel, Quintana Roo.

Through his account on social networks, Fernando Roberto Pola Rodríguez, deputy director of ecology on the island, announced that this afternoon, Friday, October 23, an albino turtle was released in one of the nests of Cozumel’s San Martín Tortuguero camp.

This specimen is very rare and for several years such a case has not been documented.

Until September 27, the Municipal Committee for the Protection of the Sea Turtle had registered a total of 333 nests of the loggerhead species and 6,917 of green turtles to make a grand total of 7,250.

Around 4,500 nests have hatched, which translates into more than 300,100 hatchlings safely released back into the ocean.

