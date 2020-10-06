Airbus will begin the construction of helicopter pilot school in Yucatan

Merida Yucatan (October 5, 2020).- The federal government announced the investment of 4 billion pesos for the expansion of Progreso’s Puerto de Altura that should begin in November 2021.

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal explained that the draft of the dock will be expanded to 15 meters deep and 60 meters for the access of larger ships.

Ernesto Herrera Novelo, secretary of Economic Development, stressed that although the work may begin in November, work is already underway on the projects, permits and measurements that will be required for the development of this work.

He indicated that the French aerospace company Airbus will begin the construction of the helicopter pilot school for all of Latin America. The secretary recently received company officials to continue with the evaluation processes of the space where this educational center will be located.

Due to the health emergency situation, the project has been extended to new dates, but work is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021, which will allow the agreement signed last January to be finalized for the development of the pilot school.

In this way, the arrival of a firm with global reach will take place, in a sector where Yucatán has ample opportunities such as the aerospace sector and which, without a doubt, will contribute to continue promoting the growth and development of the state. In addition, it means the first approach of this company to the Yucatan peninsula, with which the state is positioned as a leader in attracting this type of companies in the region.

The collaboration achieved by the Governor with Airbus also represents the first step in establishing a long-term relationship that could lead to new and greater investments for Yucatán, which translates into more and better-paid jobs.

“Nothing is random, the development of the Progreso high-altitude port will allow us to open up new options to approach broader and more modern strategic sectors. In the case of the Airbus company, which has its aircraft assembly factory in Alabama, United States.

This expectation allows more investments and businesses in this sector to be promoted for the industrialization of the state, which has been the government goal.

“A greater draft will allow ships of greater tonnage and logistics opportunities for subsidiary companies that seek to be close to corporations as large as Airbus and that require elements and supplies for their global production,” he concluded.

