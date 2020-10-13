Aerial fumigation works begin in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, October 12, 2020.- The State Government, in coordination with the Mérida City Council, launched this Monday, October 12th, the aerial and land fumigation operation, to combat the proliferation of the mosquito that transmits diseases such as Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya, in subdivisions in the north of the state capital that were affected by the floods caused by the passage of hurricane “Delta”.

Following the instructions of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the director of the Board of Drinking Water and Sewerage of Yucatán (JAPAY), Sergio Chan Lugo, together with the director of Well-being of the Mérida City Council, Jesús Aguilar and Aguilar attended to supervise the start of work of this campaign in the Komchén community whose objective is to combat the reproduction and growth of the mosquito that transmits the aforementioned diseases and to protect the health of the entire population.

The work, in charge of the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY), began in Komchén, but also includes the communities of Noc-Ac, Sierra Papacal, Cosgaya, Kikteil, Chablekal, and Xcunyá with the support of a model helicopter Royson 35 registration XB-JPY with a capacity to transport up to 200 liters of the fumigation liquid.

The SSY detailed that the aerial spraying will cover an area of ​​approximately 573 hectares, so the aircraft sustains the flight at a speed of 90 kilometers per hour, at an estimated height of 30 meters, the ideal time being at 5:30 in the afternoon. This helicopter is operated by professionals specialized for these tasks.

The product used for aerial fumigation is the same used on land and it complies with the Official Mexican Standard NOM-032-SSA2-2014 for Epidemiological Surveillance, Promotion, Prevention and Control of Diseases Transmitted by Vector and is duly authorized for this year through the two regulatory entities, which are the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece) and the Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris).

These works will under no circumstances reach the agricultural areas of the region, since these actions are exclusively for residential areas and with this it will be possible to cover the backyards.

For Aurelio Gómez Chunab, an inhabitant of the Komchén police station, this fumigation operation is very necessary since with the passage of hurricane “Delta”, which left streets and houses flooded, and large quantities of mosquitoes can be found in the area.

“It is a very good thing that the State Government begins with the fumigation because it will be a great help and above all that they do it without affecting nature or crops,” concluded Gómez Chunab.

In addition to this task, fumigation is also carried out by land, through spatial fogging, with 25 SSY vehicles and 6 more provided by the Mérida City Council to provide coverage in the Las Américas, Gran Santa Fe and Ciudad Caucel, as well as in the Dzityá, Cheumán, Suytunchén, Dzidzilché, Santa María Yaxché, Tamanché, Dzibilchaltún, Sac Nicté, Temozón Norte, Xcanatún, San Antonio Hool and Tixcuytún comisarías.

For her part, Ana Luisa Sosa, who is also an inhabitant of Konchen, in the north of Mérida, said that the problem of flies and mosquitos has worsened over the days due to the accumulation of water left by the hurricane. “Delta” and that has meant risks for his family, but mainly for the little ones.

“It is perfect that they do it because there are a lot of mosquitoes. It is horrible and my grandchildren are defenseless and could get sick from something because not even the repellent helps them from so many insects that have come out due to the rains. Right in front of my house it is all flooded, there you stop for a moment on the porch and the mosquitos eat you alive, ”, indicated the grandmother and mother of a family originally from Komchén.

In addition, the woman added that it is important that this fumigation campaign, promoted by the State Government and the Municipality of Merida, “reaches the corners where people are most affected. I think it is excellent that they are going to do the spraying in the air and in the streets because it will be a great help for all of us who are suffering from the presence of mosquitoes.

The SSY reiterated the call to the population of rural and residential areas to join this effort by making simple and effective options against mosquitoes, such as covering water tanks, brushing with detergent, and rinsing all containers at least twice a week. in addition to eliminating any junk that serves as a hatchery and keeping their yards clean.

Finally, the population is invited to adopt preventive measures, such as the use of repellent, the application of insecticide for domestic use inside homes, bathrooms, rooms, shoe racks, and dirty clothes, as well as the installation of crinoline or mosquito netting. on windows and doors.

It should be remembered that last June, the state government implemented the Emergency Fumigation Plan, which involved operations by land and air and in coordination with the municipalities to protect the health of those affected by the floods caused by the heavy rains brought by the tropical storm “Cristóbal” in its passage through the state, which covered 8,805 houses in which more than 29,000 Yucatecans live.

For these tasks, they had the support of 2 Royson helicopters and a total of 500 hectares were covered in the municipalities of Dzidzantún, Dzilam González, Ixil, Dzemul, Sinanché, Dzilam de Bravo and Yobaín.

With these actions, the State Government reiterates its commitment to protect the health of Yucatecan families and redoubles its efforts to implement all the actions necessary for the well-being of the entire population.

