ADO says that more tourists are arriving in Mérida by bus

MÉRIDA, Yucatán (October 13, 2020).- “The reactivation of road transport has been more evident in recent weeks since at the end of September there was an increase of 10 percent in the arrival of passengers, as well as a percentage of cancellations of 53 percent”, announced the southeast regional management of Grupo ADO.
The regional manager of the transport company, Eduardo Córdoba Balbuena, recalled that since August there has been a growth of 10 percent in passenger demand, which, he said, is an encouraging figure if one takes into account that during the most critical months of the coronavirus pandemic, 90 percent of service was canceled.
“In the month of September, we had a constant improvement that reached 10 percent in our arrivals. As for tourists, a few days ago we activated the Turibus and we began to see some national passengers getting on the units, but due to the rains we had to stop the operation ”, he said.
He added that the ADO group has a company dedicated to the rental of private cars, called Autotur, which during the month of September reached 6 tourism group services to different parts of the state and the Yucatan Peninsula.
“We are very happy because to see that the reactivation is taking place gradually, the opening of Chichen Itzá draws a lot of attention nationally and internationally and, on the other hand, we are aware that we are a chain of service providers, and we urgently need tourists to come to the State since many formal jobs depend on it, ” Córdoba Balbuena concluded.
