16-year-old girl missing in Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (October 16, 2020) – The relatives of the young Sinaí Matú, 16 years old, ask for the support of the public to locate the teenager, who has been missing since Tuesday, October 13th, when she left her home in the San José Tecoh neighborhood and until today nothing is known about her.

According to the report, the girl has long, straight brown hair and brown eyes, and since the last time she was seen leaving her home, there is no further information, for which the corresponding complaint has already been filed with the Attorney General’s Office. And the family is waiting for the corresponding Amber Alert to be activated.

Meanwhile, the help of citizens is requested to try to locate the missing girl, and in case you happen to know something about her, please call 9991-98-0193.

The relatives of Sinai are desperate, and they are waiting for her to return home safely.

