16-year-old girl missing in Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (October 16, 2020) – The relatives of the young Sinaí Matú, 16 years old, ask for the support of the public to locate the teenager, who has been missing since Tuesday, October 13th, when she left her home in the San José Tecoh neighborhood and until today nothing is known about her.
According to the report, the girl has long, straight brown hair and brown eyes, and since the last time she was seen leaving her home, there is no further information, for which the corresponding complaint has already been filed with the Attorney General’s Office. And the family is waiting for the corresponding Amber Alert to be activated.
Meanwhile, the help of citizens is requested to try to locate the missing girl, and in case you happen to know something about her, please call 9991-98-0193.
The relatives of Sinai are desperate, and they are waiting for her to return home safely.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
It Wasn’t Always This Way: Wildfires in History & Now
As the new-normal generated by the.
-
With Election Day Looming, Social Media Urgently Evolves
These days, you can open your.
-
Mexico’s UFO. Op-ed
Currently, Mexico has a UFO and.
-
Man dies at a “Dr. Simi” Pharmacy in Mérida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- A patient, who was.
-
Five cases of leprocy recorded in Yucatan and Quintana Roo
In the last few days, five.
-
The harsh editorial that ‘The New York Times’ published against Trump
The newspaper assured that the United.
-
Mexico’s Former Defense Chief. “El Padrino” -The Godfather- to Drug Cartel.
Drug enforcement agents had long tried.
-
When you realize Mexico is importing tortillas, you know something is not right…
Mexico importing tortillas? Farmers fear cuts.
-
Mexico Sets Sights on Vienna’s Aztec Crowning Glory
VIENNA (AFP) — It is one.
-
Top Mexico official helped smuggle drugs to the US
Mexico’s former defense secretary helped smuggle.
Leave a Comment