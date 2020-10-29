Thieves loot church in Samahil, Yucatan

Samahil, Yucatan (October 29, 2020).- Two-legged rats would have visited the church of San Pedro and San Pablo in the town of Samahil, Yucatan, on the night of Wednesday, October 28th, to loot and steal several things that were the property of this church.

The Catholic temple located in the center of this community was looted by individuals without any respect for the church figure. And despite the fact that the Municipal Police headquarters are located precisely right across the street from the church, in the lower plant of Samahil’s Town Hall building, nobody “saw or heard anything”.

According to the facts, the secretary and sacristan who entered the church on Wednesday morning realized that something was wrong when they saw damage inside the temple.

The thieves took two electric water pumps, two portable speakers from a room, they had to break one of the windows with a rock to get in.

In addition, they took all the wiring from the palapa, leaving the sacristy, the priest’s house, and the secretary’s office without light.

They even had a chance to tear off the lines of three utility poles on the right side of the temple and pull out other cables that were underground.

And finally, the criminals also stole construction material from the back of the church.

Previously on Sunday, October 25th, Priest Juan Martín Méndez Bojórquez said at mass that the locks of the church had been forced. So it is presumed that the thieves entered through the back of the church.

