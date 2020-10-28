The ‘Marlboro Man’ says goodbye to Mexico

Philip Morris, the company that markets the Marlboro brand of cigars, announced that it will leave cigars in Mexico, a market in which it has a 65% share, to promote other forms of smokeless tobacco consumption with its IQOS device.

“We want to have a positive impact on the 15 million smokers in the country. For this reason, we have decided to open the way to science and innovation through revolutionary products such as IQOS, and to achieve a smoke-free future in the country as part of our goals for 2030 ”, said Andrzej Dabrowski, CEO of Philip Morris Mexico, a statement.

This Philip Morris ad is accompanied by a spectacular ad featuring a panoramic image characteristic of Marlboro advertising campaigns. The poster is accompanied by the word “Goodbye” and the hashtag #EligeElCambio.

The company added that 26,000 Mexicans already use the IQOS device, which heats tobacco instead of burning it.

“Currently, 80 thousand people in Mexico are interested in new consumption alternatives, particularly in IQOS. For this reason, Philip Morris continues with its Choose the Change initiative, aimed at encouraging and providing information related to this new smoke and ash-free portfolio ”, he says.

Mexican authorities have indicated that electronic cigarettes, also known as vaporizers, can be just as addictive and harmful to health as conventional cigarettes and the importation of electronic cigarettes is prohibited in the country.

“ Our message regarding smoking has always been clear: If you don’t smoke, don’t start . If you already smoke, quit. But whoever decides not to quit smoking deserves to have access to information and alternatives ”, concluded the CEO of Philip Morris Mexico.

