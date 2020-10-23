People in their 60S and 70S, the majority of COVID-19 fatalities

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (October 23, 2020).- In the State, about 56 percent of those who died from Covid-19 were people of non-productive age, since most of the cases are in their sixties, followed by septuagenarians, revealed the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY).

Just yesterday, of the five people deceased registered, four were over 70 years old and one of them over 80.

Less than one percent of those killed by the deadly disease were under 15 years of age.

According to the SSY’s daily technical statement, 132 active confirmed cases of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causing the Covid-19 disease were registered on October 22nd, in Yucatan, distributed in 15 municipalities, as well as five deaths registered in four populations.

In the state, there are 2,451 deaths distributed in 102 towns, which occurred over 202 days.

Of the total number of victims of the pandemic registered in the state, 447 lacked associated risk factors, that is, 18.24 percent of those killed had no causal relationship with the virus.

Regarding the gender of the deceased in the State, 1,545 are men, 63 percent, and 906 are women, 37 percent. The age range is from two months to 99 years old.

Of the total number of deceased registered in the State, victims of Covid-19, there were 169 those who lost their lives of productive age, with a range of 15 to 64 years, 43.6 percent.

While there are 1,372 people over 65 years of age who died as a result of the pandemic, 56 percent at the same time there are 10 under 14 years of age, 0.4 percent.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (Inegi), Family, the productive age ranges between 15 and 64 years, both in the Economically Active Population (EAP) and Non-Active Population (PNEA).

Due to the considerable increase in the mortality rate, the age range statistic was modified, since now the majority of victims are in their sixties, followed by septuagenarians.

The incidence of mortality soars in the Yucatan among the elderly, given the living conditions that prevail in the State, especially the epidemic of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, kidney failure, among other conditions.

So far, the mode or highest age range is the sixties, followed by the septuagenarians, the fifties, and the eighties.

For Yucatán, the number of deaths is distributed in 10 age groups, each range is one decade, whose mosaics are distributed from zero to 99 years.

Of the total cases, the age group with the highest figure is 60 to 69 years, with 718 cases of Covid-19, which represents 29.29 percent.

The next age range is 70 to 79 years, with 646 infected, 26.36 percent, and 449 cases are from the 50 to 59 age group, with 18.32 percent, respectively.

Likewise, with 297 deceased infected with the lethal pathogen is the group of 80 to 89 years, 12.12 percent, and with 188 cases they are in the range of 40 to 49, 7.67 percent.

In the same way, with 84 deaths they are in the set of 30 to 39 years of age, 3.43 percent, while with 36 deaths they are in the statistical sample of 90-94 years, 1.47 percent.

While in the case of the decade from 20 to 29 years there are 21 deceased, 0.86 percent, seven deceased are in the category of 0 to 9 years, 0.29 percent, and five deaths correspond to the group of 10 to 19 years, the 0.2 percentage.

