Four bicycle circuits will interconnect the “White City”

There will be four bicycle circuits that will cover the north, north-west and south areas of the Yucatecan capital

On Monday, October 19th, the State Government announced a long-awaited measure by bicycle users in Yucatán and that the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated: the construction of bicycle lanes in various areas of Mérida.

And although this project will generate some temporary annoyances for motorists during the period of its construction, which will be from November 2020 to the end of March 2021, it is a plan that benefits citizens in several ways, especially in terms of keeping a healthy distance and avoiding coronavirus infections.

If you use a bicycle, below we will show you the circuits that you will be able to travel once the cycle lanes are completed in March 2021.

Which areas will the bike lanes pass through?

The areas of the city where these routes will be implemented are:

Paseo de Montejo area – Dzibilchaltún junction, which will have 15 new kilometers.

This circuit will cover streets that go from El Remate de Paseo de Montejo to the junction with Dzibilchaltún, passing through Prolongación de Montejo and the Mérida-Progreso highway.

In addition, it will connect with other existing bicycle lanes such as Dzibilchaltún, Komchén and Temozón.

People who go to work in the north of the city or who live in that area will be able to use this branch.

Northeast area of ​​Mérida, which will have 21.15 new kilometers.

This section will cover the Glorieta de la Mestiza from Periférico, the twin gas stations, Canek Avenue, Calle 128 and Colón Avenue.

For this, 21.15 new kilometers will be built, which plus the 10 currently existing, will add a little more than 30 kilometers of bike path.

Likewise, various points will be intervened to interconnect Francisco de Montejo.

North Zone of Mérida – Ucú, which will have 15.5 new kilometers.

With this circuit it will be possible to connect with existing bicycle lanes in Caucel, Francisco de Montejo and the area of ​​the Las Américas subdivision, so that a circuit is made to approach other points.

15.5 kilometers of bike path will be built, which will be added to the 7.75 in existence to have just over 23 kilometers at this point.

South Zone of Mérida, which will have 20 new kilometers.

The points to be considered in this area will be the 50th street to Xmatkuil, as well as the 86th road that borders the airport.

In addition to this, it will connect with existing bicycle lanes such as the police stations in this region.

20 new kilometers will be built to connect to the existing 30, achieving a 50-kilometer circuit of safe road for cyclists.

It should be noted that as part of this project, in some sections the confinement will be built to separate the car lane, while in others it will be integrated into it, but with the proper signage so that the spaces are respected, all this will depend on the streets to be intervened.







Comments

comments